NEWS BRIEFS

Southport mass shooting victims identified

WFAE | By WHQR
Published October 2, 2025 at 10:13 AM EDT

The city of Southport has released the names of those killed in Saturday night's mass shooting.

The shooting killed three people and injured five others. Authorities said earlier this week that a number of victims were from out of town, which made contacting next of kin more difficult. Now, their names are out: Joy Rogers, a 64-year-old Southport resident; Mike Durbin, a 56-year-old man from Galena, Ohio; and Solomon Banjo, a 36-year-old man from Charlottesville, Virginia.

Rogers went to American Fish Company with her husband Lennie, who shared a tribute to her earlier this week and was not injured in the gunfire. She was a retiree who had moved to Southport only a year prior. Southport spokesperson ChyAnn Ketchum said that the five surviving victims remain hospitalized, and that their conditions were the same.
