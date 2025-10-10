© 2025 WFAE

Former CMS teacher serving time for statutory rape is killed in prison

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 10, 2025 at 10:03 AM EDT

A former CMS teacher serving time for statutory rape has been killed in prison. The NC Department of Adult Corrections said this week that 60-year-old Ernest Nichols was found unresponsive at Greene Correctional Institution, outside Goldsboro. The death is being investigated as a homicide. Nichols was a teacher at Ranson Middle School prior to his 2011 conviction.

Greene Correctional is a minimum-security prison facility for inmates nearing the end of their sentences. Nichols was projected to be released in two years.
WFAE staff and wire reports
