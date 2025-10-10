© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

NC reports first flu death of the season

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 10, 2025 at 9:31 AM EDT
NIAID
/
Flickr

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the state's first flu death this week in this year's flu season.

According to officials, an adult in the western part of the state died of complications related to the flu in the first week of October. Last year the state reported 544 flu-related deaths last year, the most since 2009. Officials are urging people to get their flu shot as soon as possible. Last week health officials released a standing order to allow retail pharmacists to test for influenza along with providing immediate treatment medications to reduce to severity of the illness.
Health
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.