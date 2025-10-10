NC reports first flu death of the season

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the state's first flu death this week in this year's flu season.

According to officials, an adult in the western part of the state died of complications related to the flu in the first week of October. Last year the state reported 544 flu-related deaths last year, the most since 2009. Officials are urging people to get their flu shot as soon as possible. Last week health officials released a standing order to allow retail pharmacists to test for influenza along with providing immediate treatment medications to reduce to severity of the illness.