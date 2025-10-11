CMS employee charged with attempted murder

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit are conducting an investigation involving Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee, Cheryl Harris Gates, 43.

Friday, detectives with the unit arrested Gates. Gates was taken to the Law Enforcement Center to speak with detectives.

Gates was then transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and is charged with the following:



Attempted Murder

Contaminate Food or Drink to Render One Mentally Incapacitated or Physically Helpless

Stalking

Damage to Property

This incident occurred off school property and did not involve any student, teacher or facility.