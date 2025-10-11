© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

CMS employee charged with attempted murder

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 11, 2025 at 1:04 PM EDT

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit are conducting an investigation involving Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee, Cheryl Harris Gates, 43.

Friday, detectives with the unit arrested Gates. Gates was taken to the Law Enforcement Center to speak with detectives.

Gates was then transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and is charged with the following:

  • Attempted Murder
  • Contaminate Food or Drink to Render One Mentally Incapacitated or Physically Helpless
  • Stalking
  • Damage to Property

This incident occurred off school property and did not involve any student, teacher or facility.
