2 killed, 13 injured in mass shooting in Maxton

Two people were killed and 13 others were wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning in the Robeson County town of Maxton.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to 298 Dixon Drive in Maxton around 1:15 a.m. on October 25 for a loud music violation. Before officers arrived, emergency dispatchers received multiple calls reporting shots fired at the location.

Deputies found Jessie Locklear Jr., 49, and Nehemiah Locklear, 16, both from Lumberton, dead at the scene.

Several people showed up at Scotland Health Care in Laurinburg and UNC Health Southeastern Medical Center in Lumberton seeking treatment. One victim was transferred to another medical facility with life-threatening injuries.

Several victims remain hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while others have been treated and released.

“This was yet another senseless act of gun violence that has taken the lives of two individuals and left many others seriously injured,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “What makes this even more disturbing is the involvement of teenagers, alcohol and guns at a large house party. Dozens of videos posted from the party on multiple platforms, simply show that alcohol and guns don’t mix, regardless of age. As seen here, the consequences are once again tragic.

The investigation is ongoing. No information about suspects or arrests has been released.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or email sheriff.wilkins@robesoncountysonc.gov.