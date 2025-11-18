© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Myers Park Country Club says Border Patrol entered without permission or warrant, detained employee

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 18, 2025 at 2:50 PM EST

Myers Park Country Club says Border Patrol agents entered the club’s grounds Monday without a warrant or permission and briefly detained one of the club’s employees. They released the employee—who the club says has all the required documentation—after questioning them. Myers Park Country Club is consulting with legal counsel to determine what they can do to ensure the club’s privacy and security, the club's interim manager said in a message to members.
