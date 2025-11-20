Number of people facing federal charges related to immigration enforcement in Charlotte rises to 3

Three people in Charlotte now face federal charges for allegedly assaulting or impeding federal immigration agents. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says two men — 24-year-olds Cristobal Maltos and Miguel Angel Garcia Martinez — were charged in separate vehicle-related incidents. Maltos was released on bond; Martinez remains in custody. A newly unsealed complaint also charges 44-year-old Heather Morrow with attacking a federal officer outside an ICE facility on Sunday. Prosecutors say she grabbed the officer from behind as he attempted to arrest another man.