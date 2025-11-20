© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Number of people facing federal charges related to immigration enforcement in Charlotte rises to 3

WFAE
Published November 20, 2025 at 8:05 AM EST

Three people in Charlotte now face federal charges for allegedly assaulting or impeding federal immigration agents. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says two men — 24-year-olds Cristobal Maltos and Miguel Angel Garcia Martinez — were charged in separate vehicle-related incidents. Maltos was released on bond; Martinez remains in custody. A newly unsealed complaint also charges 44-year-old Heather Morrow with attacking a federal officer outside an ICE facility on Sunday. Prosecutors say she grabbed the officer from behind as he attempted to arrest another man.
Crime & Justice