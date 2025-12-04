AG Jackson warns major voice providers in next phase of robocall crackdown

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson launched Phase 2 of “Operation Robocall Roundup” on Monday, expanding the state’s crackdown on illegal robocalls to include four of the nation’s largest voice providers.

Jackson said a multi-state task force has ordered Inteliquent, Bandwidth, Lumen, and Peerless to stop transmitting suspected illegal robocalls across their networks.

“I'm putting them on notice. They're breaking the law, and we are giving them one month to get right,” Jackson said. “If they fix the problem, great. If they don't, there will be consequences.”Jackson noted that North Carolinians receive 200 million robocalls each month, calling the volume not only irritating but “organized crime that is targeting senior citizens and vulnerable people.”

The effort builds on letters Jackson sent in August to 37 smaller voice providers accused of allowing illegal robocalls on the U.S. telephone network. He said most of those companies complied.