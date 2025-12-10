Suspect in Concord tree lighting shooting released from hospital, taken to jail

One of the suspects in last month’s shooting during Concord’s tree lighting ceremony has been released from the hospital and transferred to jail.

Police say 18-year-old Nasir Ahmad Bostic was arrested after being treated for injuries. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and inciting a riot. Bostic is now being held in the Cabarrus County jail.

A juvenile was also charged in the Nov. 21 shooting. That juvenile was among the four people shot during the incident.