NEWS BRIEFS

Suspect in Concord tree lighting shooting released from hospital, taken to jail

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published December 10, 2025 at 11:30 AM EST

One of the suspects in last month’s shooting during Concord’s tree lighting ceremony has been released from the hospital and transferred to jail.

Police say 18-year-old Nasir Ahmad Bostic was arrested after being treated for injuries. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and inciting a riot. Bostic is now being held in the Cabarrus County jail.

A juvenile was also charged in the Nov. 21 shooting. That juvenile was among the four people shot during the incident.
