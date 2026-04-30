Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office disputes claims inmates sleep on floor

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is pushing back against claims that some jail inmates are being forced to sleep on the floor.

The National Association for Upward Mobility made the allegation earlier this week. In a video released Wednesday night, April 29, Major Anthony Durrah said the claims are not true.

Durrah said that because of current population levels, some inmates are assigned to “stack-a-bunks,” which he described as approved sleeping arrangements commonly used in correctional facilities.

“Residents assigned to these bunks are provided a mattress, sheets, a blanket, and a pillow,” Durrah said in the video.

Durrah also denied claims that the jail had run out of toilet paper. In the video, he showed stacked cases of toilet paper inside the facility.