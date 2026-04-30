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NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office disputes claims inmates sleep on floor

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 30, 2026 at 8:01 AM EDT

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is pushing back against claims that some jail inmates are being forced to sleep on the floor.

The National Association for Upward Mobility made the allegation earlier this week. In a video released Wednesday night, April 29, Major Anthony Durrah said the claims are not true.

Durrah said that because of current population levels, some inmates are assigned to “stack-a-bunks,” which he described as approved sleeping arrangements commonly used in correctional facilities.

“Residents assigned to these bunks are provided a mattress, sheets, a blanket, and a pillow,” Durrah said in the video.

Durrah also denied claims that the jail had run out of toilet paper. In the video, he showed stacked cases of toilet paper inside the facility.
Crime & Justice
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain