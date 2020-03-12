© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
IPO Charlotte
An in-depth look at our region's emerging economic, social, political and cultural identity.

Update: Charlotte's Big Private Schools Will Send Kids Home To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published March 12, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT
providence_day_school_twitter.jpg
@ProvidenceDay
/
Twitter
Providence Day is among the private schools that will switch to distance learning after spring break.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly described the letter from Charlotte Latin Head of School Chuck Baldecchi as saying there was a confirmed case in the school community. Another version said all three schools had decided to shift to online learning after spring break.

Three large private schools in Charlotte are closing their campuses Friday and preparing to shift to online classes after spring break to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Charlotte Country Day, Charlotte Latin and Providence Day School notified families Thursday afternoon that they'll dismiss for spring break Friday,  instead of waiting until next week, and are making plans to launch distance learning after the break ends.

School leaders met Thursday afternoon to consider the risks after the first two cases of coronavirus in Mecklenburg County were reported earlier in the day.

In a letter to Charlotte Latin families, Head of School Chuck Baldecchi wrote Thursday that "my guess is that we will move to Level 5 over break, with a confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) case in the Latin community. Level 5 triggers remote learning."

Leigh Dyer, communications director at Providence Day, said her school will switch to online instruction after spring break. She said the school had to consider not only the community situation but the possibility that some families will travel to high-risk areas over the break.

Dyer says teachers at Providence Day, which has 1,700 students, already use Google Classroom and Google Hangouts for a number of tasks.

"Those are ideally suited for enabling their lessons to be done via distance learning if that should become necessary," she said.

Mark Reed, head of school at Charlotte Country Day, told families to be prepared for remote learning.

"All Middle and Upper School students have been reminded today to take all their textbooks, notebooks, and Surface/iPads home with them over break," he wrote. "Lower School students will be sent home with learning materials provided by their teachers, but will not be bringing home school devices."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, which has about 150,000 students in pre-K through high school, says schools will stay open unless there’s a case of coronavirus in staff or students.

Click here for the latest coronavirus news on WFAE’s live blog.

Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter.

What questions do you have about the coronavirus? What has this experience been like for you? Share your questions below.

_

Tags

EducationEducationCoronavirusprivate schools
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms
Related Content