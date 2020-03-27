NC Approves Emergency Paid Leave For School Employees During Pandemic

The North Carolina Board of Education approved Friday an emergency paid leave policy to ensure that school employees get paid through the COVID-19 crisis.

The new leave applies to employees who are sick, caring for someone who is sick or quarantined because of exposure to the coronavirus. It also covers people who can’t work because they can’t get care for children or elderly dependents or because there are no safe jobs available for them. (Read the full policy here.)

Several school districts, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg, had asked for such an option.

Click here for the latest coronavirus news on WFAE’s live blog.

