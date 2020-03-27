© 2020 WFAE
Education
IPO Charlotte
An in-depth look at our region's emerging economic, social, political and cultural identity.

NC Approves Emergency Paid Leave For School Employees During Pandemic

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published March 27, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT
Maggie-Li-teaching.jpg
WFAE File Photo
Maggie Li is a volunteer teacher at the Chinese School started last fall by the Cabarrus Chinese American Association.

The North Carolina Board of Education approved Friday an emergency paid leave policy to ensure that school employees get paid through the COVID-19 crisis.

The new leave applies to employees who are sick, caring for someone who is sick or quarantined because of exposure to the coronavirus. It also covers people who can’t work because they can’t get care for children or elderly dependents or because there are no safe jobs available for them. (Read the full policy here.)

Several school districts, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg, had asked for such an option.

