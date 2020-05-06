Graduation At A Drive-In Theater? NC Says That's An Option

State education officials have some graduation ideas: Maybe families could pull into a drive-in theater and watch while graduates walk up one at a time to collect diplomas.

Or perhaps they could watch a recorded tribute to the class of 2020 on a screen, then drive through to get diplomas.

Those are some of the suggestions for safe graduation ceremonies offered by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. The memo also suggests such things as digital billboards, yard signs to honor graduates, tribute videos and even a delayed ceremony that doubles as a one-year reunion.

The department says it’s up to school districts to make decisions, but notes that current state orders ban gatherings of more than 10 people.

"High school graduation is an important milestone," the memo says. "Districts and schools are urged to engage families, local public health officials, and local board attorneys as ceremonies are planned. Social distancing and mass gathering requirements issued through North Carolina executive order and reinforced by public health officials must be integrated into plans and enforced to protect the health and safety of students, families, staff, and the public."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say they plan to poll seniors and their families on options this week.

