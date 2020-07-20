© 2020 WFAE
Education
IPO Charlotte
An in-depth look at our region's emerging economic, social, political and cultural identity.

CMS Will Recap Reopening Plan At Tuesday Meeting

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published July 20, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
cms_earnest_elyse_thelma_0.png
An in-person meeting at Mallard Creek High last week came with a bad wifi signal.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board -- and the public -- will get a recap of the plan for reopening schools at Tuesday night's virtual meeting.

The plan was presented and approved at a late-night session last week. That meeting took place at Mallard Creek High, with a Wi-Fi connection that frequently broke up and shut down at a crucial point.

On Tuesday the  board is going back to meeting by Zoom, and the agenda calls for a report on the reopening plan. That plan calls for students to spend three or four days doing in-person orientation from Aug. 17 to 28, followed by an indefinite period of remote learning starting Aug. 31.

Tuesday's meeting also includes the first public comment period since the plan was announced. Speakers can sign up by emailing nicole1.kelly@cms.k12.nc.us by noon Tuesday; they'll be brought into the Zoom meeting to make brief remarks.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will stream on the CMS Facebook page.

Tags

EducationEducationCoronavirusCharlotte Mecklenburg Schools
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
