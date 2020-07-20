CMS Will Recap Reopening Plan At Tuesday Meeting

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board -- and the public -- will get a recap of the plan for reopening schools at Tuesday night's virtual meeting.

The plan was presented and approved at a late-night session last week. That meeting took place at Mallard Creek High, with a Wi-Fi connection that frequently broke up and shut down at a crucial point.

On Tuesday the board is going back to meeting by Zoom, and the agenda calls for a report on the reopening plan. That plan calls for students to spend three or four days doing in-person orientation from Aug. 17 to 28, followed by an indefinite period of remote learning starting Aug. 31.

Tuesday's meeting also includes the first public comment period since the plan was announced. Speakers can sign up by emailing nicole1.kelly@cms.k12.nc.us by noon Tuesday; they'll be brought into the Zoom meeting to make brief remarks.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will stream on the CMS Facebook page.

