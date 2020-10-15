CMS Offers Free One-Time COVID-19 Testing For Employees

More than 19,000 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employees can get free COVID-19 testing during the last two weeks of October, as the district gears up to bring K-5 students back Nov. 2.

CMS, the Mecklenburg County Health Department and the National Guard are working together to host employee testing sites at four middle schools around the county. Testing is voluntary, and health officials say this will be a one-time event.

The molecular PCR tests use a self-administered nasal swab, and officials say most results will be provided within 48 hours. They also warn that a negative test doesn’t mean an employee can’t get infected later.