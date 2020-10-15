© 2020 WFAE
Education

CMS Offers Free One-Time COVID-19 Testing For Employees

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published October 15, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT
COVID-19 test
Pixabay

More than 19,000 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employees can get free COVID-19 testing during the last two weeks of October, as the district gears up to bring K-5 students back Nov. 2.

CMS, the Mecklenburg County Health Department and the National Guard are working together to host employee testing sites at four middle schools around the county. Testing is voluntary, and health officials say this will be a one-time event.

The molecular PCR tests use a self-administered nasal swab, and officials say most results will be provided within 48 hours. They also warn that a negative test doesn’t mean an employee can’t get infected later.

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
