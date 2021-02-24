Lowder Resigns As Superintendent Of Cabarrus County Schools
Cabarrus County Superintendent Chris Lowder has resigned after more than five years in the job, the district announced Wednesday. His resignation came at a special meeting Tuesday.
Lowder has led North Carolina’s eighth-largest school district since December 2015. In recent months he has been at odds with board members about how quickly to resume in-person classes amid high community spread of COVID-19.
Lowder, a graduate of A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis, has worked for Cabarrus County Schools since 1992. He was named regional superintendent of the year in 2018-2019.
Deputy Superintendent Brian Schultz has been named acting superintendent, effective immediately. He was a teacher and principal in Cabarrus schools before leaving to take high-level administrative posts in Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Guilford County schools. Schultz returned to Cabarrus County’s administration in 2019.
According to a statement from the district, Lowder was eligible to retire in September but stayed to provide leadership during the pandemic. He will retire effective April 1 and will work as a consultant during the transition in March.
The statement does not say whether the school board plans to search for a permanent superintendent.
