Education

Lowder Resigns As Superintendent Of Cabarrus County Schools

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published February 24, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST
Chris Lowder screen shot.png
Cabarrus County Superintendent Chris Lowder talks about rising COVID-19 numbers at an emergency school board meeting in November.

Cabarrus County Superintendent Chris Lowder has resigned after more than five years in the job, the district announced Wednesday. His resignation came at a special meeting Tuesday.

Lowder has led North Carolina’s eighth-largest school district since December 2015. In recent months he has been at odds with board members about how quickly to resume in-person classes amid high community spread of COVID-19.

Brian Schultz CCS.jpg
Brian Schultz, acting superintendent of Cabarrus County Schools

Lowder, a graduate of A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis, has worked for Cabarrus County Schools since 1992. He was named regional superintendent of the year in 2018-2019.

Deputy Superintendent Brian Schultz has been named acting superintendent, effective immediately. He was a teacher and principal in Cabarrus schools before leaving to take high-level administrative posts in Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Guilford County schools. Schultz returned to Cabarrus County’s administration in 2019.

According to a statement from the district, Lowder was eligible to retire in September but stayed to provide leadership during the pandemic. He will retire effective April 1 and will work as a consultant during the transition in March.

The statement does not say whether the school board plans to search for a permanent superintendent.

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
