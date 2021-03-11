© 2021 WFAE
Education

Cabarrus School Board Approves $458,000 Settlement For Retiring Superintendent Lowder

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published March 11, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST
Chris Lowder screen shot.png
Former Cabarrus County Superintendent Chris Lowder talks about rising COVID-19 numbers at a school board meeting.

The Cabarrus County school board has approved a $458,000 settlement for Superintendent Chris Lowder, who is retiring at the end of this month.

On Feb. 24, Lowder and the board announced that he had "resigned for the purposes of retirement." He left the top job immediately but is staying as a consultant through March 31.

This week, the board agreed to pay Lowder $458,000 between now and January — some of it going into a retirement plan.

Neither Lowder nor the board has commented on the circumstances of his departure. In general, payouts come when a board wants the superintendent to leave before the end of a contract but does not have cause for firing.

Lowder had been superintendent since 2015. In June, Lowder got a 2% raise, bringing his annual pay to $226,000, and a one-year contract extension, to June 1, 2024.

But the November election brought new board members. And Lowder sometimes clashed with the new board over the best way to safely reopen schools.

On Thursday, board Chair Holly Grimsley did not respond to an email from WFAE asking about the settlement and Lowder's departure. Lowder's lawyer, John Gresham, said Lowder would not comment.

Deputy Superintendent Brian Schultz took over as acting superintendent.

Tags

EducationCabarrus County Schools
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
