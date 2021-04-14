CMS Will Hold In-Person Graduation Ceremonies This Year

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will hold 2021 graduation ceremonies at Bojangles Coliseum, Ovens Auditorium and the Charlotte Convention Center, Superintendent Earnest Winston announced Tuesday night.

Last year the pandemic forced the district to rely on virtual ceremonies and drive-through diploma pickups.

"This year, as things are improving, we wanted to offer our students, their families and friends an opportunity to celebrate this amazing accomplishment and life event," Winston said.

Graduates will be limited to two guests to allow for safe distancing, and the ceremonies will be streamed for others who can’t attend.

Winston said CMS considered doing outdoor ceremonies at high school stadiums, but there were concerns about security, bad weather and the need to rent chairs and stages.

Metro School and the small high schools based on college campuses will graduate in late May, with the rest scheduled for June 1-5.