Education

CMS Will Hold In-Person Graduation Ceremonies This Year

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published April 14, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT
accomplishment-ceremony-education-graduation-267885.jpg
Pexels
/
The 2021 graduation ceremonies for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools seniors might look kind of like this again -- not virtual like 2020's ceremonies.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will hold 2021 graduation ceremonies at Bojangles Coliseum, Ovens Auditorium and the Charlotte Convention Center, Superintendent Earnest Winston announced Tuesday night.

Last year the pandemic forced the district to rely on virtual ceremonies and drive-through diploma pickups.

"This year, as things are improving, we wanted to offer our students, their families and friends an opportunity to celebrate this amazing accomplishment and life event," Winston said.

Graduates will be limited to two guests to allow for safe distancing, and the ceremonies will be streamed for others who can’t attend.

Winston said CMS considered doing outdoor ceremonies at high school stadiums, but there were concerns about security, bad weather and the need to rent chairs and stages.

Metro School and the small high schools based on college campuses will graduate in late May, with the rest scheduled for June 1-5.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE.
