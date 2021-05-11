Johnson & Wales To Require COVID-19 Vaccine For Fall Students

Johnson & Wales University says students will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to return to campus in the fall.

The university says exemptions will be given for medical, religious or other reasons. Online students will only have to get vaccinated if they plan on being on campus to use services like the library or dining.

The university expects to return to pre-pandemic operating levels in the fall.

“Adding the COVID-19 vaccination to our student immunization requirements will aid our efforts to provide a safer and more robust college experience for our entire JWU community,” said JWU Charlotte Campus President Cheryl Richards in a statement.

So far, Livingstone College in Salisbury is the only other school in the Charlotte area requiring the COVID-19 vaccine.

At Central Piedmont Community College, a vaccination is not required to return to campus, but students are being encouraged to get one. The college says it will offer an expanded number of in-person classes for the fall semester. Students returning to campus will have to socially distance and wear a mask.

Duke University and Wake Forest University are two notable schools in North Carolina that are requiring students who return to campus to be vaccinated for COVID-19.