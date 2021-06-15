State Auditor: North Carolina School System Superintendent Misused Funds

A former school system superintendent in eastern North Carolina misused more than $45,000 during his time in the position, the Office of the State Auditor found.

The report said Shelton Jefferies violated multiple Nash County Public Schools policies related to his procurement card and a school system vehicle that he was authorized to drive, according to WRAL-TV. He started as superintendent in January 2016.

The Nash County Board of Education learned in the spring of 2019 that procurement cards and district vehicles were misused, and Jeffries resigned that August.

“The board has cooperated fully with the Office of the State Auditor throughout this investigation, takes very seriously all findings included in the report and is prepared to fully implement recommendations made by the state auditor, including seeking reimbursement of any improper expenditures that occurred,” the school system said in a statement.

WRAL reports that the board asked Jeffries to pay back the money he spent. Its members will get the district attorney involved if he doesn’t do so within 60 days.

The board of education said in response to the state auditor’s report that the current superintendent, Steven Ellis, doesn’t have access to a personal procurement card or a district vehicle. After the 2019 allegations against Jeffries, the number of cards used within the school system was reduced from 20 to five.