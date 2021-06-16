Iredell-Statesville Superintendent Gets $18,000 Raise, Shifts Money From Administration To Teacher Pay

The Iredell-Statesville school board this week gave Superintendent Jeff James an $18,000 raise and a one-year contract extension just before he completes his first year on the job.

James' salary goes from $162,000 to $180,000 a year. The district says that remains below the state average for similar-size districts. Iredell-Statesville schools has about 20,000 students, placing it among the 20 largest districts in North Carolina.

The raise comes as James finished reorganizing and trimming central office staff, a move the district says saved $600,000 a year in salaries and benefits. A news release says he also cut $1.5 million in other expenses and added raises for teachers and other classified employees at each five-year mark in their work history.

“Our goal is to get our classified staff on a pay table that allows yearly bumps in pay,” James said in the release. “We want to put money where it counts the most, in our people that do the work daily throughout our district.”

The state provides a base salary for all teachers, and most school districts add to that with county money. The General Assembly hasn't set teacher pay for the coming two years yet.

James became superintendent of ISS July 1, 2020, after serving as Stanly County's superintendent. He is an Iredell County native who has worked in the private sector and been a principal and teacher with ISS.

He is now under contract with ISS through June 30, 2025.

New organization chart for Iredell-Statesville Schools.