Rowan-Salisbury Schools Signs Agreement To Better Serve English Learners And Their Families

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced a settlement with the Rowan-Salisbury school system to provide better education for students who are not fluent in English and better communication with their families.

The settlement concludes an investigation that opened in 2017 to see whether Rowan-Salisbury Schools was complying with the federal Equal Educational Opportunities Act. Among its provisions:

The district will increase English as a Second Language instruction for all students identified as not being proficient in English.

Special education teachers will be trained to work with students who have disabilities and need help learning English.

English learners will be screened for gifted status and ensured access to advanced classes.

Student registration material and other essential information for families will be translated into Spanish, and speakers of other languages will be notified of translation and interpretation services.

The Justice Department will monitor the district’s efforts through 2024.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools is a district of about 18,000 students, about 45 miles northeast of Charlotte.