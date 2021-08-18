Here's Which Charlotte-Area School Districts Are Requiring Face Masks

Federal, state and local health officials urge schools to require masks as the best way to slow the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant and keep students safely in school. But many parents say the decision should be theirs, not the government’s.

Most North Carolina schools open Monday. Some Charlotte-area school districts are requiring face masks. We'll be updating this list as we learn about changes.

Masks Required

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

CMS will require masks for all students, staff and volunteers. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board voted on the requirement July 30. Classes start Aug. 25.

Anson County Schools

Anson County Schools will require masks for students and employees. The county school board voted on the requirement July 26. Classes start Aug. 23.

Lincoln County Schools

Lincoln County Schools reversed its mask-optional policy based on high community spread. The decision was made Wednesday, Aug. 18. Masks for all students and staff members are required. Classes start Aug. 23.

Gaston County Schools

Gaston County Schools will require masks for students and employees through at least Sept. 20. The county school board made the decision Aug. 16. Classes start Aug. 23.

Cabarrus County Schools

Cabarrus County Schools will require masks for students and employees when school starts. The county school board made the decision Aug. 16. Classes begin Aug. 23.

Stanly County Schools

Stanly County Schools will require masks for employees and students until positive COVID test results are below 7.9% for two weeks. A Stanly County teacher died of COVID-19 last year. The board voted Aug. 3. Classes start Aug. 23.

Mooresville Graded School District

Mooresville Graded School District requires masks for students and employees. The decision was made four days after classes began as mask-optional. Classes started Aug. 2.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools

Rowan-Salisbury Schools requires masks for all students, staff and visitors, effective Aug. 18. The decision was made Aug. 18. Classes started Aug. 11.

Union Academy

The year-round Union Academy charter school requires masks as of Aug. 18. The decision was made Aug. 2 after initially allowing masks to be optional if parents requested exemption. Infections caused more than 150 students and staff to quarantine before the school decided to enforce the mandate.

Masks Optional

Catawba County Schools

Catawba County Schools have a mask-optional policy as of Aug. 18. Classes start Aug. 23.

Cleveland County Schools

Cleveland County Schools have a mask-optional policy as of Aug. 18. Classes start Aug. 23.

Iredell-Statesville Schools

Iredell-Statesville Schools have a mask-optional policy as of Aug. 18. Classes start Aug. 23.

Union County Schools

Union County Schools have a mask-optional policy as of Aug. 18. Classes start Aug. 23.