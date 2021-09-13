© 2021 WFAE
Education
Union County Schools Will Stop COVID-19 Contact Tracing And Most Quarantines

WFAE | By Claire Donnelly
Published September 13, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT
Union County school board meeting 091321
Union County
/
The Union County school board met in a special-called meeting Sept. 13.

In a specially-called Zoom meeting that lasted less than 15 minutes, the Union County Board of Education voted 8-1 Monday morning to immediately stop COVID-19 contact tracing in its schools and to cut back its quarantine requirements.

All students and staff who do not have a positive COVID-19 test or symptoms “should return to school or work immediately,” according to a news release from Union County Public Schools. The district said that the “statutory authority of managing contact tracing and quarantine is that of Union County Public Health.”

The Rev. John Kirkpatrick IV was the only board member to vote against the motion.

Last week, the district’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 7,153 students were quarantined after possible exposure and 449 students had tested positive. Two hundred thirty-two staff members were quarantined, according to the dashboard, and 30 staff members tested positive.

“Our staff will continue to handle positive and presumptive positive cases,” said Gary Sides, vice chair of the county’s Board of Education, during the Monday meeting. “We will report any positive COVID cases to the Union County Health Department and we will provide information required by the health department.”

Union County is one of just three North Carolina school districts that does not currently require students and staff to wear masks in schools, defying the recommendations of public health officials.

A spokesperson for the Union County Health Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story that may be updated.

Claire Donnelly
Claire Donnelly is WFAE's health reporter. She previously worked at NPR member station KGOU in Oklahoma and also interned at WBEZ in Chicago and WAMU in Washington, D.C. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and attended college at the University of Virginia, where she majored in Comparative Literature and Spanish. Claire is originally from Richmond, Virginia. Reach her at cdonnelly@wfae.org or on Twitter @donnellyclairee.
