More School COVID-19 Clusters Are Reported In The Charlotte Region

The number of COVID-19 clusters in Charlotte-area schools continues to grow.

North Carolina considers cases in K-12 schools a cluster if there are five or more cases connected to school spread. The report posted Tuesday, which covers the second full week of classes for most North Carolina public schools, includes these new listings:

St. Ann Catholic School in Charlotte, with three staff and 13 students.

Mount Pleasant High and Concord high schools in Cabarrus County, with five students each.

Hickory Ridge Elementary in Cabarrus County, with four students and one staff case.

Gaston Christian School in Gastonia, with nine student cases.

Sherwood Elementary in Gaston County, with five students.

Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton campus, with nine students and one staff case.

Porter Ridge High in Union County, with eight students.

Waxhaw Elementary in Union County, with five students and one staff case.

Several other schools in the region have been identified as clusters in previous weeks. Many other schools have more than five cases but are not considered clusters because local health officials consider them linked to community spread.

CMS Reports First Full Week

Also Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reported that 382 students tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the first full week in classrooms. That’s more than triple the number the previous week when students only had three days of school, but it’s still less than half a percent of all students.

The district's school breakdowns show the largest number of cases at high schools, including Rocky River High (18 students and one employee testing positive last week), Ardrey Kell (11 students and three staff), South Meck (12 students and two staff) and Phillip O. Berry (10 students and one employee). Southwest Middle School had 11 student cases last week.

CMS also reported 80 cases among employees last week. There were positive cases among staff or students at 148 of the district’s 180 schools.