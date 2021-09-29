CMS Says Employees Can't Use Social Media For Hate, Racism Or Disruption

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board unanimously approved a new social media policy Tuesday. It spells out what's appropriate for the district's official accounts and for activity on the personal accounts of more than 19,000 employees.

The policy has been in the works since March and drew little public comment or board discussion as it reached a vote.

It spells out that only CMS employees who have been approved by the superintendent can run official accounts, including those for individual schools. Volunteers can administer accounts for PTAs, booster clubs and other separate entities.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools CMS Instagram

CMS employees are not allowed to use their personal accounts for district business, such as communicating with students and families, and may not use personal social media during work hours or using CMS equipment.

The policy includes a 13-point checklist for use of personal platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram. YouTube and TikTok. Posts or comments deemed "hateful, racist, obscene or vulgar" are among the actions that can bring disciplinary action and possible firing. Employees are also warned not to post anything "that creates a disruption in the school environment."