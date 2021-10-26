Loaded gun found at South Meck High is 12th firearm found on a CMS campus this year

A loaded gun found at South Mecklenburg High School by a school resource officer marked the 12th firearm found on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campus this school year, the district confirmed Tuesday.

The gun was found in a student's backpack during a search by a school resource officer, Principal Marc Angerer wrote in an email to South Meck families.

The weapon was confiscated and authorities were notified, Angerer wrote, adding that no threats were made and no students were injured.

CMS says this is the 12th gun found on school campuses since classes began in late August. There were 22 during the entire school year in 2018-19, the last time students attended in person all year. That was a high for CMS, which tallied only nine guns the year before that.

Extra security is on campus and Angerer urged families to speak with students about "the dangers of bringing weapons on campus and the serious consequences."