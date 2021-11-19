© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

CMS to hire Title IX investigators to review student sexual assault claims

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published November 19, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST
Earnest Winston
Sarah Delia
/
WFAE
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston speaks at a news conference Friday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston says the school district will hire additional Title IX investigators to review student claims of sexual assault.

Winston made that announcement at a news conference Friday morning, saying the new hires will take on the responsibility of investigating student complaints, and relieve school administrators of those responsibilities.

However, Winston was unable to say how many investigators the school district planned to hire.

1021nikkiwombwell.jpg
Education
RELATED: Past and current CMS students want new investigation into former Myers Park High principal
Sarah Delia
,

"We have not defined the exact number of positions," Winston said. "That work is ongoing, but we have a commitment to fund these additional positions through the rest of this school year. My expectation would that these positions would be prioritized in our upcoming budget request to Mecklenburg County."

The announcement comes amid ongoing student protests over CMS’s handling of past reports of sexual assault, in particular at Myers Park High School.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

EducationCharlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia