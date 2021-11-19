CMS to hire Title IX investigators to review student sexual assault claims

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston says the school district will hire additional Title IX investigators to review student claims of sexual assault.

Winston made that announcement at a news conference Friday morning, saying the new hires will take on the responsibility of investigating student complaints, and relieve school administrators of those responsibilities.

However, Winston was unable to say how many investigators the school district planned to hire.

"We have not defined the exact number of positions," Winston said. "That work is ongoing, but we have a commitment to fund these additional positions through the rest of this school year. My expectation would that these positions would be prioritized in our upcoming budget request to Mecklenburg County."

The announcement comes amid ongoing student protests over CMS’s handling of past reports of sexual assault, in particular at Myers Park High School.

