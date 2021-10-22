Past and current CMS students want new investigation into former Myers Park High principal

A group of about 20 current and former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students gathered in First Ward Park on Thursday evening, calling for a new investigation into former Myers Park High School principal Mark Bosco, who has been criticized for his handling of alleged sexual assaults on campus.

Former Myers Park High student Nikki Wombwell said that CMS' findings in the full investigation of Bosco should be made public. Wombwell, who spoke at a rally, claimed in a lawsuit that is now settled that Bosco discouraged her from pursuing her case when she told him she had been sexually assaulted in the wooded area adjacent to the school.

"It is so much more widespread than a lot of people realize, especially adults; they don’t want to think this is happening, but it really is," Wombwell said. "It’s almost an epidemic in K-12 schools of sexual violence, and up until now it was mostly swept under the rug. It wasn’t getting the media attention it deserved, and I’m just glad this conversation has started."

Last week, CMS announced Bosco would not be coming back to Myers Park High School as principal, but is still working at CMS for the same pay. Bosco accepted a position as the senior administrator, expanded learning and partnerships.

Wombwell said neither she nor her parents were asked to be a part of the investigation into Bosco’s time at CMS.

Another reason for Thursday's gathering was to highlight the ongoing issues of sexual assaults throughout the district. Earlier this month, a group of students led a walkout of Olympic High School, protesting the fact that a football player who was charged with a felony sex offense was allowed to participate in a recent game while wearing a court-ordered electronic monitoring device.

Currently, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a report of sexual assault involving two juveniles that reportedly occurred on the campus of West Charlotte High School on Wednesday.