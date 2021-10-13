Myers Park High principal reassigned following complaints about sexual assault response, investigation

Suspended Myers Park High School principal Mark Bosco has left the job to take on a new role as a senior administrator for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the school system said Wednesday.

An email to families of Myers Park High School students said both Bosco and CMS agreed that a "change in leadership is needed" at the high school after Bosco’s eight years as principal.

The job change is effective immediately. It’s unclear whether this is a promotion or if there’s a change in pay.

Bosco was suspended in August after complaints from students and parents that he and others mishandled sexual assaults on campus in 2014 and 2015. The school district was sued by two former students and there was an investigation. One of the lawsuits was settled out of court.

A statement from Bosco’s attorney, Sally Higgins, said the investigation found there was "no basis to conclude that Mark Bosco mishandled or failed to respond to any allegations of sexual misconduct."

CMS officials have not discussed any specifics of the investigation, citing personnel privacy laws.

In a statement supplied by Higgins, he said, "I look forward to getting back to work with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and welcome this new opportunity."