© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

SAT and ACT scores are optional at a record number of schools for 2022, group says

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published December 21, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST
queens_renames_building.jpeg
Queens University
/
Queens University of Charlotte is among the schools allowing applicants to skip submitting ACT or SAT scores for fall 2022 admission.

For students applying for college in fall 2022, there’s a greater chance than ever that they can skip admission exams like the SAT and ACT.

The test-optional movement started before the pandemic as a way to open doors for students who might have good grades and resumes but don’t do well on standardized exams. COVID-19 forced more schools to join in as testing opportunities were canceled in 2020.

A group called FairTest, which is critical of standardized testing, tracks schools that offer test-optional admission. It says more than 1,800 schools are not requiring SAT or ACT scores for admission in fall of 2022, the applications that are due in January.

That’s a record, and represents almost 80% of the schools that award bachelor’s degrees, the group says. The state-funded universities in North and South Carolina are among them. So are Charlotte-area schools such as Belmont Abbey College, Charlotte Christian College, Davidson College, Johnson C. Smith University, Queens University and Pfeiffer University.

Most schools allow students to submit scores if they think it will help their chances, while a small number won’t consider scores at all.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Educationstandardized testsSAT scores
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms