-
Reducing North Carolina’s emphasis on standardized testing has been a goal of state education leaders. They’ve talked about using the flexibility in the…
-
In a visit to Charlotte Friday, the state’s new School Superintendent Mark Johnson says he looks forward to revamping student testing, which is one of his…
-
North Carolina schools got their report cards Thursday, and for the most part, state standardized test scores are up slightly. That's true in Charlotte…
-
This past weekend, the revised SAT college admissions test was administered to students across the nation and in locations throughout Charlotte. The new…
-
Thousands of students across North Carolina have begun taking standardized end-of-year exams. Those kids who finish early are used to taking a nap or…
-
North Carolina school students will have to tackle several hours of standardized tests in a few weeks. State and federal laws mandate that. As the debate…
-
Hundreds of kids across the Carolinas are putting some standardized tests aligned to the Common Core to the test. They’re getting mixed reviews. South…
-
North Carolina students will find it easier this year to pass the state’s standardized tests. The state board of education decided yesterday to lower the…
-
Districts have long been warning parents that students scored much lower on last year’s end-of-course and end-of-grade test scores. That’s because tests…
-
Kids are half-way through the school year and no doubt talk of end of year tests has already come up in class. There are some big changes in store for…