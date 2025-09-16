© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The push to improve reading proficiency

By Gabe Altieri
Published September 16, 2025 at 11:53 AM EDT
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE

A few weeks into the new school year, data continues to come out on test results from last year. It’s a chance for districts to see where their students stand, especially five years after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Improving literacy, for example, has been a goal for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. The district wants to improve K-2 students' scoring on early literacy testing from 67% in 2023 to 91% in 2029. Last academic year, 72% of students hit their benchmarks, which was an increase. That said, it fell short of what administrators said was necessary to keep pace.

Meanwhile, for grades 3-8 the goal is to improve scores from 31% in 2023 to 50% in 2029. This past academic year, 33% of CMS students hit their benchmark, four points shy of CMS’ target of 37%.

On this Charlotte Talks, we take a deep dive into these numbers, speak with an organization that provides tools to improve learning, and explore how reading has been taught over the decades.

GUESTS:

James Farrell, WFAE education reporter
Devin Kearns, DK Goodnight Distinguished professor in early literacy at NC State University
Munro Richardson, executive director of Read Charlotte

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins CMSstandardized tests
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri