Former South Mecklenburg principal returns to CMS as Harding High's leader

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Glenn Starnes

Glenn Starnes was named principal at Harding University High School on Tuesday, after a brief departure from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to work for a charter school chain.

Starnes was principal at South Mecklenburg High from 2019 to 2021, when he left to work in administration for KIPP North Carolina , a national charter chain that has schools in Charlotte and eastern North Carolina. Superintendent Earnest Winston told the board Tuesday that CMS hired him back to lead Harding, in west Charlotte.

According to a CMS news release, Starnes worked for Winston Salem-Forsyth Schools; Duval County Public Schools in Jacksonville, Florida; Baltimore City Public Schools; Options Public Charter Schools in Washington, D.C.; and Richmond (Virginia) City Public Schools before coming to CMS.