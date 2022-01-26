© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Former South Mecklenburg principal returns to CMS as Harding High's leader

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published January 26, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST
GlennStarnes.jpeg
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Glenn Starnes

Glenn Starnes was named principal at Harding University High School on Tuesday, after a brief departure from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to work for a charter school chain.

Starnes was principal at South Mecklenburg High from 2019 to 2021, when he left to work in administration for KIPP North Carolina, a national charter chain that has schools in Charlotte and eastern North Carolina. Superintendent Earnest Winston told the board Tuesday that CMS hired him back to lead Harding, in west Charlotte.

According to a CMS news release, Starnes worked for Winston Salem-Forsyth Schools; Duval County Public Schools in Jacksonville, Florida; Baltimore City Public Schools; Options Public Charter Schools in Washington, D.C.; and Richmond (Virginia) City Public Schools before coming to CMS.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

EducationCharlotte Mecklenburg Schools
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms