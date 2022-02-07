CMS board will vote on a $49 million plan to double employee retention bonuses

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board will vote Tuesday on a proposal to spend $49 million in federal COVID-19 aid to double employee retention bonuses.

In December, the board approved $2,500 retention bonuses for full-time employees, with half paid out later that month and the other half coming in September. Part-time staff got half that amount.

That plan immediately drew criticism from some educators, with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Association of Educators calling for CMS to double the bonuses. That would match what Wake County approved late last year.

"Stop telling staff we are appreciated and start paying us enough to retain our folks. This is not about appreciation, it's about retention in a competitive job market,” CMAE Vice President Rae LeGrone said in a December statement.

The plan on Tuesday’s agenda boosts the total to $5,000 for full-time employees and $2,500 for part-timers. Employees who were working as of Dec. 31 will get a payment this month. People hired by July 31, 2022, will be eligible for the September bonus, and those on board by the end of September will qualify for a new November payment.

The total cost for the expanded bonus program would be close to $100 million, all coming from federal COVID-19 aid.

Resignations and difficulty hiring new teachers and other staff have been a persistent problem, not just for CMS but for districts across the state.