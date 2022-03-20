NC House panel on the future of education will hear from the public in Monroe

A North Carolina House committee studying the future of public education will hold a public hearing in Monroe on Monday.

The House Select Committee on an Education System for North Carolina’s Future will start its session at 5 p.m. Legislators will spend an hour talking with officials from Union County Public Schools, then open the floor for public comments.

All the slots have been taken for the hour of public remarks, but people can sign up on site for any time left if some speakers don't show up. Written comments can be submitted here.

The meeting takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Union County Professional Development Center, 721 Brewer Drive, Monroe, and will stream on the UCPS YouTube page.

The panel began meeting in January to discuss how they’d create an education system if they had to start from scratch. Members are hearing from educators, policymakers, business leaders and members of the public before starting to draft new legislation.

Representative David Willis of Union County is one of the committee’s co-chairs. The next meeting will be April 4 in Gaston County, which is represented by Senior Chair John Torbett.