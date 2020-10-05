NC General Assembly

-
Updated June 29Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill Monday that gives public schools the flexibility needed to operate schools on a hybrid remote and in-person…
Gov. Roy Cooper has asked North Carolina schools to prepare for operating at 50% capacity to allow for safe distancing if the coronavirus doesn’t let up.…
All North Carolina public schools will reopen Aug. 17 -- and add five days to the school year -- as part of a COVID-19 response plan signed by Gov. Roy…
RALEIGH — North Carolina legislators got down Thursday to negotiating final details of their initial COVID-19 emergency package after the House approved a…
Thursday was a big day for news about North Carolina schools coping with the coronavirus. But the answer everyone was waiting didn't come.Gov. Roy…
A bill approved by a North Carolina House panel Thursday would allow school districts to open schools a week early next year to offset losses from the…
The North Carolina Board of Education on Thursday approved a wish list of temporary legislative changes to get through this year’s coronavirus crisis. But…
Even if North Carolina's schools can reopen in mid-May, families and school employees may see their summer plans disrupted by the aftermath of the…
RALEIGH -- North Carolina state government coffers are more flush than in recent memory as 2020 begins as tax collections again are beating projections…
Human evolution and prehistoric times would vanish from North Carolina’s social studies curriculum under new proposed standards. But some teachers are…