High Point Council Member Amanda Cook to replace Brockman in NC House

Guilford County Democrats have selected High Point Council Member Amanda Cook to represent House District 60 in the North Carolina General Assembly.

She’ll replace Cecil Brockman, who resigned last month after he was charged with felonies tied to his alleged sexual relationship with a 15-year-old.

Cook, a former public school teacher, was endorsed by the Progressive Caucus of the North Carolina Democratic Party. Before the vote on Saturday, she told local party leaders she'll focus on reducing poverty in the district.

“We have to strengthen year-round economic development here in High Point in order to build the infrastructure for our families," she said. "So my first priority is to make sure that we don't have a city full of Title One schools.”

Cook won 55% of the vote, besting competitors Joseph Alston, Bruce Davis, and Angie Williams-McMichael.

She will serve out the remainder of Brockman’s term, which ends at the end of 2026.