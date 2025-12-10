President Donald Trump endorses Sen. Phil Berger in NC's highest-profile legislative primary

Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, has secured the most coveted Republican endorsement in North Carolina's closest-watched primary.

President Donald Trump endorsed Berger on Wednesday night, choosing his candidacy over that of Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page in the Republican primary to represent North Carolina's 26th Senate District.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that Berger has his "complete and total endorsement." Trump also wrote about Berger, "HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

The Berger and Page primary is being closely watched statewide. It is a contest between two officials who have each held elected office for more than 25 years and has quickly taken a turn for the negative.

"The president called to commend Senate Republicans’ work supporting his America First agenda at the state level — and I’m very grateful to have his full support as we pursue more conservative victories," Berger wrote in a statement.

Both Berger and Page have a history of backing Trump's campaigns.

Page helmed the Sheriffs for Trump effort during his 2016 campaign and was Trump's North Carolina campaign chair in the 2020 election.

Berger, meanwhile, has a list on his campaign website of 20 ways that he backs Trump's agenda. Those include "keep men out of women's sports;" "strengthen and modernize our military;" and "stop the migrant crime epidemic and crush gang violence."

When North Carolina redistricted in October to give Republicans significant advantages in 11 of the state's 14 U.S. Congress seats instead of 10 of 14 seats, there were rumors that Berger had done so with the promise of a Trump endorsement.

At the time, Berger shot down those rumors, saying the rumors were "unfounded (and) unsupported" and that he had "no idea" if one was coming.

Now, less than two months later, Trump has chosen a side.