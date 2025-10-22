© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC House committee probes legal aid spending, as organizations face funding cuts and uncertainty

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published October 22, 2025 at 1:44 PM EDT
Mary Irvine of NC IOLTA and
NCLeg.gov
/
Courtesy
Mary Irvine of NC IOLTA and Peter Bolac of NC State Bar testified at Wednesday's hearing.

North Carolina House lawmakers held a hearing Wednesday to question how millions of dollars in legal aid grants are distributed through a state program.

The House Select Committee on Oversight and Reform questioned the Interest on Lawyers’ Trust Accounts. Under that program, the interest from certain accounts held in escrow is distributed to nonprofits that provide legal services for people who can't afford them. The General Assembly froze the program's grantmaking in July while lawmakers investigated how funds are given.

Rep. Allison Dahle warned that the freeze could jeopardize hundreds of jobs at Legal Aid of North Carolina, the state's largest nonprofit law firm.

“Legal Aid helps veterans. Legal Aid helps children, women, all part of our society,” Duhle said.

Lawmakers also questioned grants to groups like Carolina Migrant Network and the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights, saying their political advocacy strays from providing solely legal services. Peter Bolac with the N.C. Bar Association said the group is proposing new restrictions.

“We have come to the table when addressing this issue during the last five or six months with additional potential proposed restrictions that would prohibit funding to entities that engage in political grassroots lobbying,” Bolac said.

IOLTA planned to distribute nearly $12 million this year to 35 nonprofits. Lawmakers plan to hold another hearing to question the program again before deciding its future, but didn't set a date on Wednesday.

Sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

Select Your Email Format

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.
Tags
Politics NC General Assemblylegal aid
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger