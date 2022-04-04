UNC Board of Governors to weigh SAT, ACT optional admissions through fall 2024

Students applying to UNC-system schools through the fall of 2024 would not have to submit an SAT or ACT score under a proposal the UNC Board of Governors is scheduled to consider this week.

An ACT or SAT score has long been required for admission at UNC-system schools. Nearly two years ago, the UNC Board of Governors chose to make those test scores optional because testing was repeatedly canceled and postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, the board chose to extend the waiver through this fall with several board members voting against it.

This week the board is scheduled to consider making standardized tests optional for two more years through fall of 2024. A committee will discuss it on Wednesday and the full board is scheduled to hear a report on it on Thursday.

The agenda item notes the recommendation is to approve the extension due to the disruption in the learning environment from COVID-19 and adds it would be consistent with the responses of other colleges and universities.

According to the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, a little more than two thirds of colleges and universities have adopted test-optional admission policies at least through 2023.