NEWS BRIEFS

State leaders and advocates call for governor's veto of SB50 to be upheld

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published July 21, 2025 at 4:24 PM EDT

Today North Carolina mayors, law enforcement and local leaders called for the governor’s veto of a gun bill to be upheld. Gun safety advocates are urging state lawmakers to uphold Gov. Josh Stein’s veto of Senate Bill 50. It would allow anyone 18 or older to carry concealed handguns in public without a permit.

If enacted, the bill would eliminate several safeguards tied to concealed carry permits, including background checks and live-fire training for permit holders. Advocates note that in states where concealed carry permits were eliminated between 1999 and 2021, gun-related homicides increased by 27%.

Huntersville Mayor Christy Clark said overturning the law could endanger local law enforcement officers on duty.

"What we don't want to have is, have our law enforcement be less safe in the line of duty as well," Clark said. "Huntersville is a pretty safe place, but, I never want our officers to have to come upon a gun that they don't know is there and that someone has not been trained and had a background check to use."

Senate Bill 50 is among several measures that could face a veto override when the General Assembly returns to session.
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
