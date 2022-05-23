© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

After pandemic trauma, Presby Psych offers free therapy for CMS teachers and staff

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published May 23, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT
Justin Ashley.jpeg
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
CMS teacher Justin Ashley, who has written a book about coping with depression and addiction while excelling as a teacher, spoke at the launch of Presby Psych's "Embrace Teacher Mental Health" drive.

Teachers and other staff at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are about to join other local frontline workers who can get free therapy for dealing with trauma and stress.

Presby Psych, a Charlotte nonprofit group, first offered free counseling sessions to police and firefighters. During the pandemic the offer was extended to local health care workers.

"We are a trauma-informed organization and we have trauma specialists, so we kind of are drawn to people who we know have suffered some kind of trauma or deep stress," said Executive Director Mary Gail Frawley-O’Dea.

Frawley-O’Dea said education has always been demanding and difficult, and the turmoil of coping with COVID-19 made it worse.

"We saw them as another population that had been very stressed and could use our services and maybe save some of them from having to leave the profession," she said.

Hopewell Pickard search.jpeg
Education
Related: At CMS' Hopewell High, safety response means scanners, parent patrols and a 'Zen Den'
Ann Doss Helms

Justin Ashley, a CMS teacher who has written a book about his mental health journey as a teacher, helped Presby Psych launch the teacher mental health program last week. He talked about winning awards and pouring his energy into his classroom while his marriage fell apart and he sunk into depression and addiction.

Rehab, individual therapy and marriage counseling helped him rebuild his life and career, he told the group.

Beginning June 1, CMS teachers and other employees are eligible for five free counseling sessions, and Presby Psych will cover insurance co-pays up to $30 for additional sessions. Frawley-O’Dea says her group received calls from teachers who wanted to schedule sessions as soon as the fund-raising was launched last week.

CMS has 18,600 employees, but Frawley-O'Dea says she doesn't expect anything like that number to sign up. So far her group is working with about 60 total police officers, firefighters and health care workers.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Education Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms
Related Content