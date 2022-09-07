Union County will hold info sessions on $134 million school bond plan

Union County Public Schools is holding a series of public information sessions about a $134 million bond referendum on the November ballot. The first session is Thursday evening.

If voters approve the bonds, the money will be used to replace the buildings for East Elementary and Forest Hills High.

The 70-year-old East Elementary School in Monroe will be demolished and replaced with a two-story building expected to cost $38.6 million.

Forest Hills High in Marshville is 60 years old. The new building, expected to cost almost $96 million, will consolidate all classes and activities into one building with updated facilities.

County officials estimate repaying the debt will add up to 3.5 cents to the property tax rate.

The first meeting starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at Forest Hills High, 100 Forest Hills School Road South, Marshville. Additional sessions will take place in Monroe, Indian Trail and Weddington in September and October (full schedule here).