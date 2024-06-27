Black aerospace group aims to turn Charlotte students into future aviators

The Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals is offering some hands-on learning this week to a group of students it hopes to lure into the aviation field.

OBAP, along with American Airlines, is hosting its Aerospace Career Academy at Charlotte Douglas International Airport this week. It's for students ages 13 to 18.

Participants got a behind-the-scenes look at American Airlines' maintenance hangar, its flight training system and the air traffic control tower.

Tim Brown, Charlotte ACE Academy director, says the aviation industry has to capture the interest of the younger generation to fill critical jobs such as mechanics, engineers and pilots.

"The kids are the ones driving, they're tracking the flights, they're the ones to fly to places they want to travel and the parents don't know what to do with them," said Brown. "This program allows them an avenue so we can take 20 kids and expose them to different aviation careers.”

The ACE Academy is in its third year and has seen success with former students embarking on aviation careers.

Kenneth Lee / WFAE ACE students tour American Airlines' maintenance hangar.

“We've had over a dozen students go to be pilots or air traffic controllers and they're starting to come through as interviewed employees of the cadet program with American Airlines or air traffic control or Aviation Maintenance Institute,” Brown said.

Student Samantha Lindo, who wants to be a pilot, says the camp is a natural fit for her.

“I love to meet and learn and hear about all of the different things that are going on in the world, especially in the air traffic control center. That was so cool to see. Going 14 stories up is pretty high, but it was amazing to see the whole field from there," said Lindo.

ACE Academy offers resources after the camp is completed.

“We give them mentorship and allow them to become successful when they come through the ranks,” Brown said. "A lot of these kids do say they can't wait to fly with me when they get a little older.”

The camp also includes a visit to the U.S. Air National Guard and the Sullenberger Aviation Museum.