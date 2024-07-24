© 2024 WFAE

CMS hopes online summer lessons will keep students’ skills sharp

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published July 24, 2024 at 4:46 AM EDT
Eleni Amoroso and her daughter Natalia, a rising fourth-grader at Huntersville Elementary, came to Blythe Landing Park to talk to reporters about CMS summer learning material.
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
Eleni Amoroso and her daughter Natalia, a rising fourth-grader at Huntersville Elementary, came to Blythe Landing Park to talk to reporters about CMS' summer learning material.

Summer break is more than halfway over, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is reminding parents that the district offers online learning material to keep kids’ skills from getting rusty.

CMS traditionally offers summer learning packets for kids. This year they’re online, offering links to 20 days of grade-level reading, math, science and social studies activities for students from pre-K to fifth grade.

Teddi Ruddy, a third-grade teacher at Huntersville Elementary School, says the new format may encourage students to do the work.

“We know kids love technology, so we’re trying to really push to use it for good and get these students learning, rather than just attached to a tablet all day on YouTube,” Ruddy said.

Eleni Amoroso is using the reading material with her daughter Natalia, who will be in fourth grade at Huntersville Elementary. Her daughter isn’t always enthusiastic, but Amoroso thinks it will be worth it when classes resume Aug. 26.

“The longer you’re out of it the harder it is to get back into it,” Amoroso said. “So I feel like once you do a little bit at it, it makes it a lot easier. And then the transition process going into the next grade, it’s smoother, rather than struggling, trying to play catch-up.”

The online packets are available to all CMS elementary students, in English and Spanish. The lessons include questions for parents to ask to help their children learn.

