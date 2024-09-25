Magnet shuffle is approved without shifting students to Dilworth, no addition of early college seats

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board voted Tuesday night to approve several changes to student assignment, mostly affecting magnet schools. But the changes did not include creating hundreds of seats in early college programs or adding more students to the already overcrowded Dilworth Elementary School.

The original proposal would have moved roughly 100 Marie G. Davis elementary students to Dilworth at the start of next school year to make way for a full Montessori program at Marie G. Davis. But dozens of parents voiced concern last month that the move would worsen crowding at Dilworth.

At Tuesday's meeting, Superintendent Crystal Hill amended the proposal. Now the district will hold off on moving the Montessori program, currently at J.T. Williams, to Marie G. Davis until a planned new relief school on Park Road opens. That facility is scheduled to open for the 2026-27 school year.

Hill declined to make any immediate recommendation on where the displaced Marie G. Davis students should go.

The board approved the measure unanimously. Board member Lenora Shipp said it was the best possible outcome for all parties.

“I really believe this is in the best interest at this time for all of the schools involved, the students and the families, and I am pleased that we got to this recommendation," Shipp said. "It's a good recommendation, I believe.”

The board opposed a plan to create 800 seats for 9th and 10th graders at Central Piedmont Community College campuses that currently host middle college programs for 11th and 12th graders. It’s not clear whether the board will revisit that.

The board approved proposals to expand several creative arts programs, move students at the Dorothy J. Vaughan Academy of Technology to Parkside Elementary School and turn the Davidson K-8 school into a K-5 school.

These are only the first round of changes in a comprehensive review of student assignments, expected to take place through the spring.