Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools closed Monday

WFAE | By Ely Portillo
Published September 29, 2024 at 8:05 PM EDT
School buses
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed on Monday due to Hurricane Helene, which blew through the area overnight Thursday and left extensive damage, the school system said Sunday evening. Some other area districts are closing as well, or moving to remote learning days.

"With continued issues around the district from Hurricane Helene, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed for students on Monday, 9/30/24. Monday will be an optional teacher workday. In addition, there will be no ASEP at any Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Monday, September 30. This decision does not impact the remainder of the 2024-25 district calendar," the school district wrote in a message to parents sent just before 6 pm.

Elsewhere in the Charlotte region, Gaston County and Iredell-Statesville Schools announced they were moving to remote learning days, with school buildings closed to students. Rock Hill and Lincoln County schools said they would be closed completely, like CMS.

Other districts including Union and Lancaster counties said they would operate on a normal schedule.
Helene
Ely Portillo
Ely Portillo has worked as a journalist in Charlotte for over a decade. Before joining WFAE, he worked at the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and the Charlotte Observer.
