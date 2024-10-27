© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Washed out road
Helene: Aftermath and Recovery
Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26, 2024. Weakened to a tropical depression, the massive storm moved across the Carolinas dumping rain. The catastrophic flooding caused by Helene has devastated much of western South Carolina and North Carolina.

NC schools, colleges to receive $102 million from second Helene relief bill

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published October 27, 2024 at 8:28 AM EDT
A spare classroom at Pinnacle Elementary in Rutherfordton, N.C., serves as the storage room for a food pantry being operated by the school's administration.
James Farrell
/
WFAE
A spare classroom at Pinnacle Elementary in Rutherfordton, N.C., serves as the storage room for a food pantry being operated by the school's administration.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed the state’s second Helene relief package into law Friday. The $604 million bill includes funding to help schools and colleges recover from the storm.

The bill will give $65 million to the state’s Department of Public Instruction. Of that, $50 million will go toward helping fund repairs and renovations needed because of the storm.

The remaining $15 million will be split evenly between replacing lost technology, funding lost food supplies for schools in national school meal programs, and supporting mental health services for students and staff.

DPI had previously requested $150 million for capital repairs, nutrition supplies and technology losses. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Superintendent Catherine Truitt said she was “grateful” for the bill, but remains hopeful additional funding for summer learning will be included in future legislation.

The bill gives public schools an additional 20 days of calendar flexibility, and grants the state superintendent the ability to authorize additional time in extreme circumstances.

Colleges will also get a boost from the bill. The North Carolina Community College System will receive nearly $17 million, while the University of North Carolina system will receive $20 million. That funding will go toward emergency grants aimed at helping students with tuition, fees and other emergency expenses. It also provides millions in funding for tuition grants covering the upcoming spring semester.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Education Education
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell