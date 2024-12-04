© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

State lawmakers explore ways to regulate cellphone use in classrooms

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published December 4, 2024 at 9:47 AM EST
Phone in a hand
Image by Jan Vašek from Pixabay
Schools are trying to figure out how to manage student cellphone use.

State Sens. Jay Chaudhuri and Jim Burgin co-sponsored a bill to study cellphone use in schools last spring.

That bill failed, but on Tuesday, Burgin told the state Board of Education they intend to refile it. Several states like Florida and Indiana have passed laws restricting cellphone use in schools in recent years.

In North Carolina, districts all set their own policies. Outgoing State Superintendent Catherine Truitt, who has opposed widespread bans, said Monday she does believe the state should set some guardrails.

“While I don’t think a ban is the right way forward, I do think that the legislature’s role in this, through the state board, is to hold every district responsible for creating and implementing a cell phone policy of some sort," Truitt said.

Burgin said he and Chaudhuri weren’t necessarily pursuing a “ban,” but a baseline “policy.”

Some argue phones pose significant distractions in classrooms and hurt students’ mental health. Others say parents like having access to their kids during the day, and that phones can have educational value. Schools across the state have experimented with different approaches, like storing phones in lockers or pouches during class time.
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter.
